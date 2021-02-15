Why top manager rejected Chelsea job despite telling Blues “I would love to come”

Former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed his reasons for rejecting the Chelsea job despite telling the Blues he would love to come to Stamford Bridge.

The highly-regarded German tactician was seemingly under consideration at Chelsea when they recently sacked Frank Lampard, though they ended up bringing in former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel instead.

Tuchel looks a fine appointment, but Rangnick would also have been interesting to see at Chelsea, though it seems he was not at all keen on the idea of only coming in on a short-term deal to be the club’s interim manager.

Speaking to the Times about turning down Chelsea, he said: “I said, ‘I would love to come and work with you, but I cannot do it for four months. I am not an interim coach.’

“To the media and players you would be the ‘four-month manager’, a lame duck, from day one.”

The west London giants may well live to regret that they didn’t offer Rangnick something more long-term, but for now they’ll surely be happy enough with Tuchel after his strong start in the CFC dugout.

Tuchel has quickly appeared to improve the team’s form and morale after a tough start to the season under Lampard.

Rangnick himself was full of praise for Tuchel, saying: “If you watch Chelsea now you see a mutual plan for when they have the ball or the other team have the ball. Thomas is tactically on a very sophisticated level.

“Zsolt Low [Tuchel’s No 2] was my player and assistant coach at Leipzig and plays a vital role in his staff and you can see from the way he interacts with players Thomas also has great leadership skills. Appointing him was a top solution. I can only congratulate Thomas and Chelsea for the choice.”