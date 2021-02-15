Former Man United star names “top player” who could be an ideal signing for the Red Devils

Manchester United have been advised that they could do a lot worse than swooping for the transfer of Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

Former Red Devils striker Dimitar Berbatov has spoken out on the Ramos situation, suggesting a number of top teams could be in for him despite his age.

Berbatov believes Ramos is still a top player and that his former club Man Utd look in need of a signing in defence.

Victor Lindelof was slammed by United fans this weekend after an unconvincing performance in the 1-1 draw with West Brom, and it has seemed for some time that he’s just not going to live up to his full potential at Old Trafford.

Ramos could be a decent short-term option for MUFC if they can pounce for the experienced Spain international as he nears the end of his Real Madrid contract.

“I have always said that United need another defender,” Berbatov is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“But looking at the recent performances of Eric Bailly, if he stays focused and injury free then he can be a rock at the back of defence.

“But if United are going to buy someone, especially at this point in the season, them to be a perfect fit for the team. I don’t think they need anyone at the moment.

“I have read the reports about Sergio Ramos and there is a lot of speculation about his future. He could bring a lot of experience and steel to any team.

“Although he is 34, he is still a top player and United could do a lot worse. If he is available I can see a lot of teams interested in signing him.”

Los Blancos will surely try to keep hold of a player as important as Ramos, but it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League before his career is done.