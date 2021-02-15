Thomas Tuchel reveals strict honesty policy as German hints at ruffled Chelsea feathers

Chelsea’s new manager Thomas Tuchel has recently admitted that he may not be the most liked person at the club.

READ MORE: Host of Premier League clubs including Man United chasing Bundesliga striker

The German tactician, who was named as Frank Lampard’s successor last month, has enjoyed a decent start to life at Stamford Bridge.

After taking charge of his first five matches in all competitions, the former Paris-Saint Germain gaffer has won four on the bounce, with the other being a 0-0 draw against Wolves.

The newly unbeaten German appears to finally be kick starting the Blues into the right direction.

However, by his own admission, Tuchel’s hands on approach to seeing the Londoners climb their way back into top-four contention may be upsetting a few behind-the-scenes.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports, the 47-year-old manager revealed how honesty is always the best policy when it comes to managing.

“Just because I’m trying hard to be kind to you guys [the media], does not mean that I am trying too hard and that everybody loves me in the dressing room because this simply does not exist,” Tuchel said. “It is not necessary. But, in a moment where I am happy I can tell them also that I am happy with their attitude, their performance and the atmosphere in the dressing room. There is no harm in that, I don’t hold it back then.”

When asked if he ever raises his voice to his players, Tuchel went on to say: “Can I be a shouter? Yeah, of course, if it’s absolutely necessary. But I can be totally emotional, and I can also totally be a shouter if I feel this is the minute to do it and to surprise. If you do it all the time then no one would listen because it becomes a habit, so everybody gets used to it.

Chelsea are set to host Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United on Monday evening in what will be the Blues’ 24th Premier League of the season.

A win would see them overtake last season’s champions Liverpool and claim a space in the league’s top-four for the first time this year.

All eyes will be on Tuchel and his side as they look to continue in their impressive unbeaten streak.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.