Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies has showcased absolutely frightening speed during his side’s Bundesliga match against relegation threatened Arminia Bielefeld.

Shockingly, Bayern trail 2-0 at half-time, but had it not have been for the rapid pace of Davies, Hans-Dieter Flick could well have seen his side go 3-0 down.

During the game’s first-half, bottom-half Arminia Bielefeld were clear through on the break but in a desperate attempt to cover his team-mates, Davies unleashed an incredible burst of pace.

It is not yet known how fast Davies was clocked at during the peak of his sprint, however, some fans on Twitter believe it was in excess of 22mph (35.6km/h).

35.6 km/h apparently — Kilian ?¹ (@SchmilianKid) February 15, 2021

