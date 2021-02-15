West Ham United captain Declan Rice has explained why he had to take the Hammers’ spot-kick off Jesse Lingard during their Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Monday.

The Hammers were awarded with a first-half penalty after Lingard’s bursting run into the Blades’ box was savagely halted by defender Chris Basham.

During the build-up to the spot-kick, Rice and Lingard were spotted discussing which one should be the player to take the kick.

Rice appeared to pull rank and soon went on to drill the ball past keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Speaking after the match which ended 3-0 to David Moyes’ men, the Hammers’ captain has revealed why he was the one on penalties duties.