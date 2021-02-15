Menu

(Video) Sheffield United give stonewall penalty away for ‘NFL-style’ tackle on Jesse Lingard

Manchester United FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s on-loan midfielder Jesse Lingard has been impressing once again for David Moyes’ West Ham.

READ MORE: Man United handed huge boost in pursuit of Jadon Sancho as reports claim summer ‘transfer is coming’

Whilst in action on Monday evening against bottom of the table Sheffield United, Lingard and his new Hammers team-mates were gifted the lead following a stonewall penalty.

It’s rare in this day and age that penalty decisions aren’t relentlessly discussed, however, you’re unlikely to see a clearer spot-kick all season.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United handed huge boost in pursuit of Jadon Sancho as reports claim summer ‘transfer is coming’
Lionel Messi to PSG hinges on what happens with Kylian Mbappe
Ligue 1 star could stay at Rennes to give Real Madrid time to financially recover

Clearly through on goal, Lingard was bundled off the ball by Blades’ defender Chris Basham in a challenge which wouldn’t have looked out of place in last weekend’s Super Bowl.

Despite a brief discussion over who should be allowed to take the penalty, captain Declan Rice eventually pulled rank before successfully firing it past Aaron Ramsdale.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport

More Stories Chris Basham Declan Rice Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.