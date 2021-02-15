(Video) Sheffield United give stonewall penalty away for ‘NFL-style’ tackle on Jesse Lingard

Manchester United’s on-loan midfielder Jesse Lingard has been impressing once again for David Moyes’ West Ham.

Whilst in action on Monday evening against bottom of the table Sheffield United, Lingard and his new Hammers team-mates were gifted the lead following a stonewall penalty.

It’s rare in this day and age that penalty decisions aren’t relentlessly discussed, however, you’re unlikely to see a clearer spot-kick all season.

Clearly through on goal, Lingard was bundled off the ball by Blades’ defender Chris Basham in a challenge which wouldn’t have looked out of place in last weekend’s Super Bowl.

Despite a brief discussion over who should be allowed to take the penalty, captain Declan Rice eventually pulled rank before successfully firing it past Aaron Ramsdale.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport