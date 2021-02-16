“A stupid move to renew” – These Barcelona fans want star to be sold this summer after anonymous showing vs PSG

There are a few different Barcelona players who could take the blame for their humiliating loss against PSG tonight, but it’s the entire team that’s struggling so it would be unfair to single anyone out.

They didn’t look like they believed they would score as the pushed forward and they were wide open at the back when the Parisians broke, but that did have to happen in the last 20 minutes as they pushed for a way back into the game.

Kylian Mbappe was unplayable and you have to feel sorry for Sergino Dest who was regularly left on his own to deal with him as he broke forward, so you do have to look at the lack of defensive cover.

Ousmane Dembele was often caught high up the field and he wasn’t exactly busting a gut to get back and help his man out each time, while he also missed a huge chance in the first half that could have put Barcelona in control.

He still has his moments but he doesn’t look like someone Barca can rely on just now, so you have to wonder if he will be sold as part of the inevitable summer rebuild.

The fans are understandably furious after the result tonight and they’re on the hunt for scapegoats, and Dembele isn’t receiving a lot of praise for his performance tonight:

Sell Dembele and Lenglet. How did they even became football players??? — La Pulga (@Cule_Cul2_B) February 16, 2021

It’d be a stupid move to renew Dembele’s contract…. or we renew and sell immediately — ? (@dr_ishmex) February 16, 2021

Dembele > Mbappe people. I have not forgotten those clowns — HendrixWithNoGuitar (@Har_kym_) February 16, 2021

Y’all still think Dembele is better than Mbappe? ???? — Naszri. (@sufy_nasir) February 16, 2021

sell dembele man he is just not serious, he is playing football like playing pes loll… too much hype about him loll plus sell griezman too n get halland — jojo (@SolomziSmile2) February 16, 2021

sell dembele asap — Ghost. (@LekanA__) February 16, 2021