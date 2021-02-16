Argentina media outlet confirms the departure of River Plate starlet to Atlético Mineiro

River Plate will see a significant piece of Marcelo Gallardo’s squad depart for Brazil.

According to TyC Sports, the sale of midfielder Ignacio Fernández to Clube Atlético Mineiro is complete. The 31-year-old will reportedly fly out to Belo Horizonte next weekend, where he will sign a three-year contract with the Alvinegro.

Meanwhile, Fernández’s sale will bring in a transfer fee of $6-million for River Plate. Furthermore, Los Millonarios will not keep the entire sum considering they only possess 75-percent of Fernández’s rights.

Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata has 20-percent of the Argentina international’s passage, and as a result, they’ll receive $1.5-million from the Fernández sale.

The Argentina media outlet adds the departure of Fernández from River Plater has been brewing for some time now. The 31-year-old wanted to sign a contract that would benefit him economically since he’s in the latter stages of his career.

However, Gallardo had convinced him to put that on hold to remain at River Plate. Now it seems Fernández is ready to move on.