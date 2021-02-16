Arsenal could sign Real Madrid midfielder on permanent basis if €60M valuation is met

Arsenal may be able to strike a deal with Real Madrid to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis, according to Don Balon.

Odegaard signed for the Gunners on a six-month loan deal back in January, with Mikel Arteta in dire need of attacking midfield reinforcements.

The Norwegian made his first start for the club during their 4-2 wins over Leeds United at the weekend and looks set to play a pivotal role in what remains of the campaign.

For a club of Arsenal’s stature, though, it makes little sense for them to spend six months developing another team’s player. There must be hope at the Emirates that Odegaard will stay longer.

According to Don Balon, Odegaard’s unfavourable relationship with Zidane makes it a possibility that a deal could be struck between Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Their report notes that, were Arsenal to offer €60M in exchange for Odegaard, an agreement could be reached between the two parties.

It remains to be seen if they’ll be willing to stump up that sort of cash.