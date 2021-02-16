Barcelona could help convince Messi to stay if they admit colossal mistake and re-sign star for free in the summer

It’s understandable that every club will reach a point where they decide that a player needs to move on, but it’s never a great idea to give someone to a title rival.

You would think Barcelona learned that lesson back in 2014 when David Villa played a huge role in helping Atletico Madrid win the league, but history could repeat itself after Luis Suarez made the same move in the summer.

He’s currently the top scorer in La Liga and Atleti are the favourites to go on and win it just now, while Barca are also short of numbers up front so they’re often playing Martin Braithwaite instead of the Uruguayan.

There’s also the knock-on effect to Lionel Messi as he’s very good friends with Suarez, so the decision to let him go could eventually lead to Messi moving on as well.

There’s no doubt that keeping Messi is one of the biggest priorities for the club this summer, so what if they brought Suarez back to try and keep him happy?

A report from Marca has confirmed that Suarez has a clause in his Atleti deal that allows him to leave for free in the summer, so could he actually make a grand return to the Nou Camp for a season after showing Barca exactly what a mistake they made?

It certainly wouldn’t be a long-term option and it could also hinder Antoine Griezmann again, but they need to find a way of being competitive without having a great deal of money to spend.

Bringing Suarez back brings them a proven goal scorer and it would also be an easy way to begin to get Messi back on side, but it could simply be the case that too much damage has been done at this point.

It’s going to be an interesting summer and you could even argue that the best thing for the club’s long term future would be to move away from this kind of deal and simply admit that they need to re-build, but Suarez clearly is an option if they want to bring him back.