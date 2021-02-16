Bayern Munich executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has ruled his side out of the race to sign Lionel Messi in the summer.

Messi is out of contract with Barcelona at the end of the season, and it currently remains unclear as to whether he will be committing his future to the club.

You can assume Messi will be waiting until the club’s presidential election takes place before making a decision, but as it stands, any club is free to talk terms with him over a pre-contract agreement.

Unfortunately for Messi, his options will be few if he does choose to depart Camp Nou. While there’s not a club in the world who wouldn’t welcome him with open arms, there’s only a handful who can afford his wages.

As has been reported by Fabrizio Romano, and confirmed by Bayern Munich executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the German champions are not one of them. Messi will NOT be moving to the Allianz Arena later this year.