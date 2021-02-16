Menu

Boca Juniors reaches an agreement with Millonarios over starlet

The Boca Juniors squad had a day off after their 2-2 draw versus Club de Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata to kick off their 2021 Liga Profesional de Fútbol.

However, the resting day didn’t apply for the Xeneizes football council who is making an addition to the squad’s defense. According to TyC Sports, the Argentine side has reached an agreement with Millonarios FC over right-back Andrés Román.

Although both clubs have reached an agreement on Boca Juniors owning half of Román’s file, there’s still the details over the Colombia international’s contract. Contract length and wages are the final hurdles for the 25-year-old to join the Argentine club.

The pending arrival of Román marks the second reinforcement for Boca Juniors after the Xeneizes brought in former Manchester United FC defender Marcos Rojo to help bolster its defense.

Román has made 67 appearances for the Bogotá-based club, where he’s scored five goals and ten assists.

