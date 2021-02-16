Manchester United snubbed by French teen sensation with heart set on Real Madrid transfer

Eduardo Camavinga has snubbed Manchester United because of his desire to sign for Real Madrid, according to Spanish publication Don Balon.

Camavinga has endured a dip in form over the past few months, but that is to be expected from a player of his tender age. The Frenchman has been spoken about for so long it’s easy to forget that he’s only 18-years-old.

All due respect to Rennes, the expectation is that Camavinga will depart to a bigger club sooner rather than later. Though the Ligue 1 outfit did feature in the Champions League group stages, they finished bottom of their group with one point – and have little hope of qualifying for next year’s edition of the competition.

The only real question is as to whether Camavinga will depart this summer or next, with Don Balon report is currently undecided, but one thing is sure in their mind, he won’t be moving to Manchester United.

Don Balon report that Camavinga has shut the door on a move to Old Trafford, not out of disrespect to Man United, but rather because his dream is to play for Real Madrid, with pursuing a move to the Bernabeu now his intention.

It is, in truth, not totally clear just how hopeful Man United were of landing him in the first place.