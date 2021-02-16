Liverpool’s 2019/20 champions snubbed as Carragher picks Reds’ best signing of Premier League era

Speaking on Sky Sports MNF, Jamie Carragher named who he believes is Liverpool’s best signing in the Premier League era.

Liverpool have been the team to beat in the Premier League over the past couple of years, but had previously never won the competition. On recent evidence, they won’t be winning it again any time soon, either.

However, that’s not to say that the Reds haven’t been one of the most competitive teams in the league over the course of the Premier League era. A considerable contributor to that has been the club’s investment in the transfer window.

While co-hosting Sky Sports’ MNF programme yesterday evening, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher picked his top five signings made by the club since the Premier League began: Sami Hyypia, Luis Suarez, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

You may have expected Carragher, influenced by the success of recent seasons, to pick one of the final two, but live on MNF he made the decision to go for Sami Hyypia, such was the impact he had on the team’s defence in his eyes. Watch him explain his reasoning below.