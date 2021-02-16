Chelsea and Liverpool should find out star’s decision today as Real Madrid links grow louder

There’s no doubt that David Alaba is one of the biggest name free agents going into the summer, and it’s sparked so many stories of him having agreements in place with various different clubs.

He does turn 29 in the summer so this may be his last chance to cash in and get a huge contract somewhere, so it’s understandable that he would want time to sound out all of his options.

Real Madrid do seem like a logical landing spot because they can pay well and they need some big-name reinforcements after a quiet time in the transfer market lately, while it also looks like an agreement may already be in place:

David Alaba has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid since the beginning of January. His pre-contract until June 2025 is ‘almost ready’ – not signed yet. Chelsea, Liverpool as other clubs are still trying to convince him… but Alaba’s priority is joining Real Madrid ?? https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2021

It’s also understandable that Chelsea may feel Thomas Tuchel’s arrival could give them an added chance of signing the Bayern star, while his versatility would also be extra-useful for Tuchel to change up his formations.

The links to Liverpool do seem less likely as you don’t think of them as a club who throw massive money at free agents like this, but he would undoubtedly improve their team too.

Thankfully it looks like he’s set to make his final decision soon, with Football-Espana reporting that he’s due to hold a press conference later on to address his future.

They confirm that it’s believed he will announce his intentions to leave Bayern and he could then confirm his next club, but there’s always a chance that he could keep everyone waiting a little bit longer.