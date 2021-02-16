Chelsea considering sensational swap deal to bring AC Milan star to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly considering trying to bring AC Milan defensive midfielder Franck Kessie to Stamford Bridge in-exchange for defender Fikayo Tomori.

According to reports coming out of Italy, Chelsea’s new head-coach Tuchel has ‘dreams’ of signing AC Milan’s commanding Ivorian midfielder.

Kessie, 24, has been with AC Milan since 2017 after departing domestic rivals Atalanta.

The talented midfielder, who is highly-rated among Serie A fans, is rumoured to be a transfer target for Premier League giants Chelsea.

According to a recent report from Il Milanista (via Sports Witness), the Blues would love to sign Kessie but recognise he would cost upwards of £30m.

Given the fact AC Milan are unlikely to want their star midfielder to depart, Chelsea could be forced to sanction the permanent move of defender Tomori, who is impressing whilst currently on-loan.

There are conflicting reports that AC Milan have included an optional transfer fee for Tomori, however, should that not be the case, these reports claim Tuchel would be prepared to use his on-loan defender as a bargaining chip.

Despite being positioned in a deeper midfielder role, Kessie has enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far.

The 24-year-old has featured in 21 domestic matches and has even managed to rack-up an impressive 10 direct goal contributions.