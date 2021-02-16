Chelsea striker trio achieve feat not done in 19 years as two find the net against Newcastle United

Much has been said about Chelsea’s ill fortune in front of goal this season, but they’ve actually achieved something for the first time in 19 years.

The majority of the spotlight on Chelsea in terms of their goal scoring woes has been directed at Timo Werner, who had an unbelievably prolific season at RB Leipzig last term before going 14 Premier League games without a goal until netting against Newcastle United yesterday evening.

However, when you crunch the numbers, Chelsea’s strikers have actually been pretty productive as a collective. No stat can be testament to that fact quite like the one below, which tells that it’s been almost two decades since the club last achieved this feat.

All 3 of Chelsea’s strikers have scored at least 10 goals in a season for the first time after 19 years. Werner ? Giroud ? Abraham pic.twitter.com/t26UxP1kAe — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) February 15, 2021

Chelsea have had some seriously talented strikers on their books over that period, but none quite as consistent in front of goal across the board as the three they have currently. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that Werner is able to build on last night’s goal, and the injury sustained by Tammy Abraham is nothing too serious.