David Alaba drops huge hint that he’s going to sign for Real Madrid

Bayern Munich
It’s not clear if David Alaba actually knows where he’s going to be playing next season, but most signs do point to him moving to Real Madrid.

They will be desperate to make some big-name signings after a quiet time in the transfer market lately, while his versatility could be especially useful as they look to fill gaps in the defence and the midfield.

In some ways it probably makes sense that he doesn’t announce his next club yet just in case Bayern draw them in the Champions League, so he could have an agreement in place without announcing it until the summer.

He held a press conference today where he confirmed he would be leaving Bayern but he didn’t announce his next club – only this comment does seem to drop a pretty giant hint that he’s Real Madrid bound:

That also seems to tie in with a recent claim from Fabrizio Romano where he spoke about an agreement being in place to take him to Madrid in the summer:

Of course there’s still time for things to change and he might have played a blinder by setting everyone up for a big surprise, but it does look like he’ll be at Real Madrid next year.

