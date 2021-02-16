It’s not clear if David Alaba actually knows where he’s going to be playing next season, but most signs do point to him moving to Real Madrid.

They will be desperate to make some big-name signings after a quiet time in the transfer market lately, while his versatility could be especially useful as they look to fill gaps in the defence and the midfield.

In some ways it probably makes sense that he doesn’t announce his next club yet just in case Bayern draw them in the Champions League, so he could have an agreement in place without announcing it until the summer.

He held a press conference today where he confirmed he would be leaving Bayern but he didn’t announce his next club – only this comment does seem to drop a pretty giant hint that he’s Real Madrid bound:

OFFICIAL: David Alaba confirms he will leave Bayern this summer ? pic.twitter.com/IcnfRriTkM — Goal (@goal) February 16, 2021

David Alaba about his Spanish: „My Spanish is not good, but good enough for the pitch“ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 16, 2021

That also seems to tie in with a recent claim from Fabrizio Romano where he spoke about an agreement being in place to take him to Madrid in the summer:

David Alaba has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid since the beginning of January. His pre-contract until June 2025 is ‘almost ready’ – not signed yet. Chelsea, Liverpool as other clubs are still trying to convince him… but Alaba’s priority is joining Real Madrid ?? https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2021

Of course there’s still time for things to change and he might have played a blinder by setting everyone up for a big surprise, but it does look like he’ll be at Real Madrid next year.