Done deal: Excellent news for Man United as key player sings a new long-term contract

There’s nothing better for a club than having key players who came through the youth system at the club.

The fans will always appreciate them more and they tend to get more time when things aren’t going to plan, while they will also understand the culture of the club and help to continue that.

Marcus Rashford is already loved by the fans because of his personality, ability and the fact that he came through the system, and it now looks like they’ll be able to pair him with Mason Greenwood for many years to come.

The club have confirmed today that he’s signed a new long-term contract with the club that ties him down until 2025, but there will also be an option in there to extend it for one more year.

It’s great news for the player and it’s impressive when you consider he was having to put up with some pretty nasty stories earlier in the season and his form did dip, but there have been signs that his confidence is returning and so is his form.

It’s easy to forget that Rashford also had some tricky spells of form earlier in his career too so he can look to him for inspiration, while it will be interesting to see what the plan is for him going forward.

United are regularly linked with a right sided winger and Greenwood has often been spoken about as a player who will develop into a true number 9 for the senior side, but time will tell if that’s where Solskjaer wants to use him.