According to Goal via Gazzetta di Parma, former Juventus, Roma and Inter star Luigi Sartor has been arrested after being found to grow 106 plants of Marijuana in an abandoned farmhouse in Parma.

It’s reported that 46-year-old Sartor, who also represented Vicenza, Parma, Verona and the Italian national team, is now under house arrest.

Goal report that the former full-back was responsible for the growing of the Marijuana, with estimations deeming that the plants found could’ve yielded around two kilograms of drug.

It’s added that investigators had been keeping a close eye on the activity at the property for some time, especially as the doubling of the power to the electrical meter was requested.

The report details that the internal lighting used to cultivate the crop could also be seen from outside, as well as the smell of Marijuana being detected.

It’s stated that agents unearthed their latest clue around 10 days ago, when a routine stop of Sartor whilst driving alluded to the smell of Marijuana from inside the car.

3 times UEFA cup winner Luigi Sartor, who holds the record for winning Uefa cup in two consecutive years with two different teams, has today been arrested while found cultivating 106 marijuana plants in his own greenhouse pic.twitter.com/l10O88sX2n — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) February 16, 2021

Mantan bintang Parma era 90an Luigi #Sartor ditangkap atas kepemilikan lahan Ganja disebuah bukit dikota Parma. #Legend pic.twitter.com/iLeyTaNKQp — Parmagiani Indonesia (@PARMAgiani) February 16, 2021

Ansa report that the ex-Italy international reserved his right not to answer when questioned before judge Beatrice Purita.

It’s added that Sartor has faced other criminal proceedings in the past, with the ace found to be involved in the 2011 Italian football match-fixing scandal.