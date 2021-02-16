Immediate setback for Arsenal hero as evidence of a possible Covid-19 protocol breach emerge

It’s always horrible to see a great player struggle for a long period of time, and it became clear recently that Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang had a few personal issues that he was trying to play through.

Thankfully he was given some time away to deal with those and it looked like he was back to being his old self as he banged in a hat-trick against Leeds at the weekend.

Unfortunately it does look there could be an immediate setback as some news has emerged about a possible breach in the covid-19 protocols that Arsenal will need to deal with:

Arsenal will speak to striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a video appeared on Instagram showing him getting a tattoo. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 16, 2021

It’s one of these situations where it’s probably impossible to figure out the exact dates from the footage posted, but video has emerged of him getting a tattoo from someone who is based in Barcelona and neither of them were wearing masks.

It’s confirmed that the UK government have ordered that tattoo parlours must close during the pandemic so it suggests that he’s either flown out to Spain to get one or the guy has been flown in to give him one.

There’s always a chance that it’s very old footage too and there’s no suggestion of anything other than a talking to just now, but any punishment or repercussions may become clearer after the club have spoken to him.