Spanish publication Marca have reported the comments of Sevilla ace Bryan Gil, who is starring on loan at Eibar, from an insightful interview with radio station El Larguero.

Marca report that Gil’s impressive performances are seeing him tracked by Luis Enrique with the view to a potential call-up to the Spain senior squad, with interest from Barcelona in the ace is also emerging.

The 20-year-old is a promising graduate of Sevilla’s academy, who made his first-team debut for the Andalusian outfit in the 18/19 campaign and spent the second-half of last season on loan at Leganes.

Gil endured a difficult spell with Leganes, who were relegated by a point after drawing their last game of the season to Real Madrid in a tie that saw them on the wrong end of a dubious VAR call.

The winger made just 12 appearances for Leganes with his only starts (4) coming in the side’s last four La Liga matches of the season.

Gil was sent out to Eibar to continue his development and his fortunes have massively improved, with three goals and two assists so far this season from 16 La Liga outings.

Marca reported six days ago that there is a €35m release clause in Gil’s contract.

“I always like to be on the agenda of one of the best teams in the world, but I have a contract until 2023 with Sevilla and my agent will take care of whether to do it or not.”

“For now I can’t, I don’t want to get involved in those things.”

Gil also set the record straight on comparisons to Neymar, which will set unfair expectations:

“He is one of my favourite players. I find it very crazy to be compared to Neymar.”

“I am not very much into reading the news or being on social networks, and when friends sent me that I liked it but for now I think it’s crazy.”

The talent rounded off the interview on his return to Sevilla after the loan spell ends:

“There are very top players. If I want to play for Sevilla I have to work against the competition, otherwise I will always have to be from one place to another.”

Gil has found himself in another relegation battle, with Eibar only outside of the drop zone on goal difference and three points ahead of strugglers Elche, who boast two games in hand.

Gil can feature on either wing, most of his action this term has come on the right side whilst last season it was on the left. That ability to play on both sides will make him a very attractive proposition for sides.

Links to Barcelona may be best described as somewhat premature, all of Gil’s five goal contributions in the top-flight have come in the last five appearances, he’s certainly in form but will have to do a lot more to really warrant a move to the Catalan outfit.

Sevilla will be hoping that Gil can take this red-hot form into the rest of the second-half of the season, with the hope that they can offer their homegrown talent an important role next term.