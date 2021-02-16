Ligue 1 star confirms he had the “honour” of a January transfer approach from Liverpool

Liverpool did leave it late in the winter window to get their business done, but they did finally manage to get a couple of defenders through the door.

Ozan Kabak had been linked to the club for a while and there’s a belief that Klopp really pushed for his signing so he should be a success, while Ben Davies came from left field so time will tell how much of a panic move that was.

Understandably there were a few different players who were linked with a switch to Anfield and it makes sense that the club would sound out a few options before making their move.

Get Football News France have picked up on some quotes from Marseille star Duje Caleta Car in hiss press conference today, and he confirms that Liverpool did have some interest in him:

“Today, there is the Champions’ League, and I am going to watch the two games, I received an offer from Liverpool. It was an honour for me to know that such a club wanted me. We decided with the club that I was going to stay. Marseille is also a great club and I still have a lot of improving to do here.”

He does sound pretty measured and calm about the move not going through so perhaps the 24 year old felt the move was too soon, or it’s also very possible that Marseille refused to let him go so he had little choice in the matter.

There must be some kind of regret as he admits he will now be watching the Champions League rather than playing in it, but he’s another name to keep an eye on in the summer if further reinforcements are needed.