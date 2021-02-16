Man United could finally land Harry Kane after Daniel Levy makes stunning Spurs admission

We will all feel differently about what a glittering career should look like, but it does need to include some kind of silverware for most people to accept it.

Harry Kane will end up breaking a ton of records by the time he retires and he may even go down as one of the best English strikers of all time, but will that mean anything if he doesn’t end up with a few winner’s medals?

The Jose Mourinho experiment at Spurs is starting to fail in a spectacular way so it’s hard to see any success coming in the next couple of years, while Kane turns 28 in the summer so it could be his final chance to make a big move.

At this point it’s not even certain who would leave, but a report from Football Insider has stated that Daniel Levy revealed Spurs are set to miss out on around £150m this season because of Covid-19, and it’s now believed that the sale of a big-name player is now “inevitable”

Kane and Son are named as the most likely candidates who will generate plenty of interest and also raise a massive fee, so instantly the links to Man United will be made again.

The Metro reported yesterday that Paul Merson believed United should do everything they can to sign Kane, although you do wonder if he has some Arsenal motives behind those comments in the hope of weakening a rival.

The big worry for Spurs is that Kane has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for years now, and he might decide that he needs to move on to play for a genuine title challenger.

United have been in and out of the title race in recent years so that wouldn’t be a total guarantee if he does move there, but if they could sign Kane and a top class centre back to partner Maguire then they should be challengers in every competition.

There’s nothing worse that seeing a home grown hero go on to excel for a rival in the same league so Spurs fans may never forgive it, while it might even make more sense to sell Son instead as it might not be seen as such a betrayal.

If Kane genuinely becomes available then there are plenty of huge teams who need a new striker – Real Madrid need to replace Benzema, Man City may lose Aguero, Liverpool could look to upgrade, Barcelona need attacking reinforcements and Juventus will need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, so there should be enough interest to take him away.

Obviously balancing the books is important but it’s pointless if Spurs become less competitive and retreat into becoming a mid-table side again, so they need to be very careful about making the right choice on who to let go.