Man United could pounce for €30m rated striker with 18 goals in 20 games this season

It’s easy to write off a player if a giant move doesn’t work out, but it’s starting to look like Andre Silva’s move to AC Milan just came far too early for him.

He only had one proper season in the first team with Porto before he made the move and he played in an extraordinary amount of games, so it’s possible that he suffered second-season syndrome in that season in Italy and he needed some time to bounce back.

He’s now done that after a couple of great seasons with Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, while his record of 18 goals in 20 league games this season is incredible.

It’s understandable that there will be interest in him after such sparkling form, and a report from Sport Witness had indicated that Man United are now considering an offer.

It’s believed that they really want Erling Haaland from Dortmund but he could be out of their price range in the summer, so Silva’s reported price tag of €30m is much more appealing.

It’s also reported that Atletico Madrid are interested so there would be some competition for his signature, but his record certainly suggests that he could be a great signing if he could replicate that in England.

You can see from his highlights that he is capable of scoring with his feet or with his head and he would bring a poacher’s instinct to the team if they could get the ball to him in the box, so he does look like an interesting option.