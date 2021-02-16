Man United wonderkid could continue his rapid rise as he’s listed in the Europa League squad

While most of the attention at Old Trafford has gone to Amad Diallo in recent weeks, it looks like Shola Shoretire isn’t far away from the first team either.

He’s been impressive for the U23 side in recent games with six goals and three assists so far, while he’s only just turned 17 so he looks like another huge prospect for the future.

The Europa League will give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the chance to test out some of the younger players, and it looks like Shoretire is in contention to play against Real Sociedad.

Our colleagues at Stretty News have reported that Shoretire has appeared on the Europa League squad list for Man United on UEFA’s official website.

It does seem unlikely that he would start a game but it does suggest that he has a chance of making an appearance, although perhaps it could be a case of hoping for a lop sided result in the first leg that makes the second a foregone conclusion in either direction.

If nothing else at least he should get some experience of travelling with the team and learning how to prepare for big matches, but a debut could still be on the cards if he’s included in the matchday squad.