According to SportWitness via Spanish newspaper La Razon, Manchester United are willing to offer €70m to Sevilla for star centre-back Jules Kounde.

La Razon report that Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also keen on the 22-year-old standout, with the latter – to United’s massive benefit – unable to reach anywhere near this fee for Kounde.

It’s reported that Kounde holds a release clause of €90m, which PSG would be open to paying if they cashed in on Kylian Mbappe this summer, though they remain focused on snatching Sergio Ramos.

With Kounde described as one of the most attractive centre-back options on market following Bayern Munich pre-agreement over the transfer of Dayot Upamecano, it remains to be seen whether Sevilla would consider selling Kounde for lower than his release clause fee.

It’s become abundantly clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, whilst improved this season, are simply not good enough to lead the side to major honours.

Kounde, a Bordeaux academy graduate, has went from strength to strength since joining Sevilla in the summer of 2019, for a fee of €25m, according to Goal.

Kounde has made 71 appearances for the Andalusian outfit, helping them to a fourth-place finish last season and what appears to be another Champions League berth with even better displays this term.

The 5ft10 ace would be a little small for a Premier League centre-back, but he’s looked solid against quality opposition so far and certainly hasn’t been bullied by physical strikers, unlike Victor Lindelof.