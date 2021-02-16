“It has to be the best signing” – Gary Neville in no doubt over Man United’s best signing of Premier League era

Speaking on Sky Sports MNF, Gary Neville named who he believes is Manchester United’s best signing in the Premier League era.

Man United, despite enduring a pretty lengthy wobble following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, have been the most successful team in Premier League history. As a result, you’d expect it to be pretty difficult to condense all of their acquisitions in that time frame down to five.

However, Gary Neville has given it a go.

Live on MNF, just as co-host Jamie Carragher did with Liverpool, Neville picked out five players who have been signed by Manchester United in the Premier Leaguer era which he considers the most shrewd business done by the club: Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Nemanja Vidic.

Though it seems an impossible task to pick one name out of a list that esteemed, Neville did so, revealing his belief that the impact of Eric Cantona, and the modest nature of the fee paid for him, makes him the undisputed number one.

Watch below as Neville runs us through the reasons behind his decision.