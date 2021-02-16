According to 90min, Chelsea are the only Premier League club to have made an offer to sign David Alaba on a free transfer, with the superstar able to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign clubs.

90min report that the majority of interested Premier League clubs, like Liverpool and Manchester City, do not believe that the Austrian actually wishes to move to England.

It’s added that City and Liverpool are of course keen on the ace, as talent like this isn’t often available for free, but they won’t wish to swoop unless if they feel Alaba isn’t interested into a move to our top-flight.

90min claim that Alaba has never had a desire to play in the Premier League, which would be one of the most difficult tests of the ace’s world-class quality, as the centre-back stands at just 5ft11.

It’s reiterated that Real Madrid remain the favourites for the 28-year-old’s signature, with Los Blancos already striking a verbal agreement per Fabrizio Romano, as Chelsea and Co. try to steal Alaba away.

90min haven’t detailed the terms of the contract that the Blues have offered to Alaba, with the Telegraph reporting recently that they’d need the £400,000-a-week demands to be lowered.

Alaba burst into the Bayern team as a left-back, quickly nailing down the spot, but has shown incredible versatility over the years – he’s now firmly a centre-back but has starred in a midfield role as well.

Alaba has made a staggering 415 appearances for Bayern since he broke into the team around a decade ago, with the 76-cap Austria international winning it all multiple times with the Bavarians.

Whilst Chelsea’s offer is audacious considering Alaba’s apparent stance on a switch to the Premier League and love for Madrid, they’ve kept themselves in a better position than their rivals to swoop should Los Blancos fail in their efforts, with their formal offer.