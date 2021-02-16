On-loan Liverpool attacker attracting interest from Sevilla

Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino is reportedly attracting interest from La Liga side Sevilla whilst impressing during his loan spell with Southampton.

Minamino, 26, only joined Liverpool last year following a £7.65m switch from RB Salzburg.

However, after what has been a largely underwhelming opening 12-months with the Merseyside club, Minamino has found his first-team game-time heavily restricted.

In an attempt to rack-up some valuable first-team minutes, the Japanese international was shipped off to the South Coast to see out the remainder of the season with Southampton.

After what was a dream debut for the attacker which saw him net during his new side’s Premier League match against Newcastle earlier this month, there are suggestions the Saints could try and make his move permanent.

However, according to a recent report from Fichajes (via Sports Witness), Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints are likely to face competition for the 26-year-old’s signature.

The report claims Minamino, who impressed during his time at RB Salzburg remains a transfer target for Sevilla.

The outlet claim Minamino is valued at around £10m, a figure Sevilla would be more than happy to pay.

It is not yet known whether or Liverpool will look to cash-in on their out-of-favour forward, or if they’ll look to give him a second chance.

Liverpool fans – What would you like to see happen with Minamino? – Let us know in the comments.