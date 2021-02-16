Palmeiras manager denies any discussions with big-name free agent striker

Diego Costa is currently a free agent, and the 32-year-old is searching for his next destination after he and Atlético Madrid agreed to rescind Costa’s contract.

Several reports suggested that the Spain international would be heading to Brazil amid the belief that a move back to the Premier League is in the cards. Nonetheless, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira put cold water on the rumor, where Globo Esporte relayed his comments on the matter.

“I can guarantee that there is no negotiation with this player (Diego Costa). None!” Ferreira said.

Ferreira went on a bit of a rant where the Portuguese tactician stated that he’s not comfortable discussing speculation that comes with the transfer market. Instead, the 42-year-old targeted agents who use Palmeiras as bait for linking names to the Brazilian club.

“I already realized that any player spoken in the market is for Palmeiras. Another thing, I wanted to make one thing clear, we do not hire players for Abel or he waives. We have hired players for Palmeiras,” Ferreira said.

“Today Abel is a coach and tomorrow he may not be. Abel is in the structure of football with (Anderson) Barros, the president, and recruitment, who help us find players, but Abel is not hiring, it is Palmeiras. But the names that come from Europe are always linked to Palmeiras.”

Nonetheless, the Brazilian side is reportedly trying to upgrade their striker position Luiz Adriano will turn 34-years-old. Goal’s Bruno Andrade has the Verdão showing interest in River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borré.

Perhaps it might not be Costa, but there’s smoke to Palmeiras wanting a striker.