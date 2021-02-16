Menu

(Photo) Man United star hints at Europa League start with latest Instagram post

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has hinted that he could be in line for a start when the Red Devils take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League later this week.

van de Beek, 23, has struggled for game-time following his move from Ajax last summer.

The versatile Dutch midfielder has started in just two Premier League matches so far this season, leaving fans wondering when the 23-year-old will be given a fair run of games.

However, following a recent post on his official Instagram, van de Beek could be set to feature when the Red Devils take on Real Sociedad on Thursday.

 

