Photo: Massive Champions League boost for Barcelona vs PSG as club confirm star will return from injury

There has been a clear change at the top of European football as PSG go into their Champions League clash as overwhelming favourites against Barcelona.

Barca have been poor at times this season and it always seems to be a case of two steps forward and one step back, but they can’t be counted out just yet.

They may have some increased hopes after Neymar picked up his usual February injury, and they’ve also confirmed that Gerard Pique is back from a long term injury in time to play in the game:

His pace has largely gone so he won’t be any use if he’s left isolated against the likes of Mbappe, but his experience and quality at the back is really needed just now after various injuries and poor form from his teammates.

Neymar could still return for the second leg and they’ll fancy their chances at home, so Barca need to win tonight and keep it tight at the back so Pique’s return could be vital in helping them achieve that.