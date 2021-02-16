(Photo) Neymar reacts to Barcelona penalty before quickly deleting comment

Paris-Saint Germain forward Neymar has instantly reacted to Barcelona’s controversial penalty in the side’s Champions League first-round knockout tie.

Although currently ruled out through injury, Neymar is forced to watch on as his side take-on Lionel Messi and co. in what is a hotly contested European encounter.

Barcelona were gifted a spot-kick during the match’s first-half following a tangling of legs on Frankie De Jong.

Following Messi successfully converting the penalty-kick, Paris-Saint Germain’s star man took to his social media to give his verdict.

It has been claimed that the Brazilian superstar quickly removed his tweet, however, ESPN were quick to spot it.