Menu

(Photo) Neymar reacts to Barcelona penalty before quickly deleting comment

Champions League
Posted by

Paris-Saint Germain forward Neymar has instantly reacted to Barcelona’s controversial penalty in the side’s Champions League first-round knockout tie.

READ MORE: Man United wonderkid could continue his rapid rise as he’s listed in the Europa League squad

Although currently ruled out through injury, Neymar is forced to watch on as his side take-on Lionel Messi and co. in what is a hotly contested European encounter.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United wonderkid could continue his rapid rise as he’s listed in the Europa League squad
Video: Pedri shows his excellence for Barcelona with a sublime through ball at one end and a goal line clearance at the other
Video: Mbappe proves his Real Madrid credentials with a brilliant goal for PSG vs Barcelona

Barcelona were gifted a spot-kick during the match’s first-half following a tangling of legs on Frankie De Jong.

Following Messi successfully converting the penalty-kick, Paris-Saint Germain’s star man took to his social media to give his verdict.

It has been claimed that the Brazilian superstar quickly removed his tweet, however, ESPN were quick to spot it.

More Stories Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.