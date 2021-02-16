Menu

Photo: Potentially iconic image of Messi watching on as Mbappe celebrates for PSG vs Barcelona

Champions League
It’s so easy to be reactionary these days and write off legendary careers after one bad game and announce that someone else has taken their crown, but we do occasionally see moments where there is a clear passing of the torch.

Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as the player who could go on to be the best in the world once Messi and Ronaldo hang up their boots, and he was the clear star on the field tonight.

Time will tell if Messi’s career really is on the downward curve or he could just be stuck on a dreadful team, but this image has the feeling of an iconic one that could keep coming up as time goes on.

