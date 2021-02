It’s quite rare that you’ll see one photo that completely sums up a performance and a game, but this is a good representation of PSG against Barcelona tonight.

The Spanish giants were just unable to do anything to halt their opponents, and Kylian Mbappe was particularly good as he rang rings around the Barca defence and they couldn’t stop him.

At one point Gerard Pique tried to step up and tried to commit a foul to bring Mbappe down, but it still wasn’t enough to get the job done: