Pundit questions Thomas Tuchel’s relationship with Chelsea star as he fails to get a proper chance

It was always going to be interesting to see how Thomas Tuchel decided to approach the job at Chelsea.

He was faced with a giant squad which featured plenty of big signings who were out of form, so it looks like he’s trying to give everyone a chance to prove themselves again under the new regime.

We often see managers turn to players they can trust and he had worked with Christian Pulisic before at Dortmund, so there were plenty of fans and pundits who expected him to be a regular feature in the side.

Unfortunately the American star has barely had a chance to prove himself under Tuchel and a report from ESPN has openly wondered if something is up.

READ MORE: Chelsea striker trio achieve feat not done in 19 years as two find the net against Newcastle United

Former Premier League star Steve Nicol admitted he was baffled by Pulisic’s omission – especially when he appeared to have a solid relationship with Tuchel.

He did suggest the manager may have said he was going to try out players he wasn’t familiar with first so he could get a better idea of their qualities, but it’s now gone on for a few games so something doesn’t look right.

He states that it’s time for Pulisic to start looking for answers and demanding a chance to start games to ensure he’s not forgotten about.

There’s no suggestion that there is any issue between the pair and perhaps it’s another injury issue or something that’s keeping him on the bench, but the questions will get louder if this continues.