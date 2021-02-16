Real Salt Lake eyes Corinthians ace to reinforce its midfield

Real Salt Lake is the latest Major League Soccer club to venture into South America to seek talent.

TNT Sports confirms that the Utah-based club is interested in Sport Club Corinthians Paulista midfielder Mateus Vital. The Brazilian media outlet adds that the Timão have already rejected one offer from Real Salt Lake.

According to the report, the MLS club proposed a loan offer with a fee of $200,000 and a $3.8-million option to buy clause, which Corinthians rejected. The São Paulo-based club wants to receive at least $5.5 million for Vital, under contract until 2023, and Real Salt Lake is willing to meet that demand.

For the deal to articulate, TNT Sports adds that a potential agreement between Corinthians and Real Salt Lake would carry out with Vital going to the United States club on a one-year loan, with the obligation to purchase 60-percent of the player’s pass after the loan expires.

Despite reports, Roberto de Andrade, Corinthians football director, has stated that he has not received an offer for Vital.