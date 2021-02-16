Menu

Premier League boss has admirers at Tottenham as pressure mounts on the failing Jose Mourinho

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has admirers at Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail.

Jose Mourinho is under mounting pressure at Spurs, and while the Daily Mail report that Daniel Levy would prefer not to dismiss him, with the financial implications of a sacking pretty significant, there are some at Spurs who are admirers of other managers, with both Rodgers and Julian Nagelsmann being mentioned.

Rodgers is an interesting option, as while he has succeeded at Leicester City, with their team arguably better than Tottenham as a collective, there’s no denying who’s the bigger club with the vaster financial resources.

The Daily Mail believe that it would take a hefty figure to prise Rodgers away from Leicester in the summer, should Tottenham wish to part ways with Jose Mourinho, but it could be a price worth paying for a manager who has earned another shot at managing a ‘Big Six’ side following his sacking by Liverpool.

