Cristiano Ronaldo house-hunting for former Real Madrid teammate amid Juventus transfer speculation

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a house in Turin – not because he wants to expand his property portfolio, but rather for a former Real Madrid teammate of his.

That’s what has been reported by Todo Fichajes, who claim that Juventus are close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid left-back Marcelo over joining the club in the summer.

Ronaldo and Marcelo, two Portuguese speakers, had a superb understanding down the left-channel of Real Madrid’s attack. While Ronaldo tends to play more centrally nowadays, that’s not to say that relationship couldn’t still be utilised by Andrea Pirlo.

Todo Fichajes believe that all signs point to Marcelo becoming a Juventus player, with Ronaldo already house-hunting for his friend, with a view to him buying a property in Turin which is not too far from himself.

Marcelo has been a superb servant for Real Madrid, but you get the feeling that there’s a changing of the guard taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu. As a result, it could be time for him to depart.