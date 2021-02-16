Santos FC reportedly intensifying their discussions with Universidad Católica manager to take over for next season

After missing out on Hernán Crespo, who is now at the helm of São Paulo FC, Santos FC is looking at Plan B for their managerial position. The Peixe will be parting ways with Alexi Stival at the end of the season, but the search is ongoing for his replacement.

Crespo was Santos’ first choice, but once they struck out on the Argentine tactician, the Brazilian side already has their second choice lined up. TNT Sports confirms that Santos is intensifying talks with Universidad Católica manager Ariel Holan.

Despite club officials being in contact with Holan’s representatives, no contract offer is on the table yet. The 60-year-old does have a fee in his agreement with Católica, requiring an interested suitor to pay a severance fee, since Holan’s contract extends until December 2021.

However, the Argentine tactician reportedly having a clause in his contract that allows him to leave the Chilean club free of charge until February 21; Santos needs to act fast if they believe Holan is their guy.

The Brazil media outlet states the intention of the Santos’ board, headed by President Andrés Rueda, is to resolve its managerial search, at the latest, the end of this week.