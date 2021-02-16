Ahead of their Europa League tie later this month, Czech side Slavia Praha have launched a savage attack on Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

In what has been an odd personal attack on the Danish shot-stopper, no one is quite sure what Schmeichel has done to deserve to be singled out.

During the build-up to their Europa League first round knockout on Thursday, Slavia Praha’s in-house media ‘Slavia TV’ labelled Schmeichel as ‘overweight’ and even went as far as to suggest he wears a corset under his kit.

Former Czech Radio presenter Jan Hosek gave a breakdown on what Slavia Praha can expect when they face the Foxes later this week and admitted the match won’t be an easy one.

However, despite acknowleding that Schmeichel is one of their oppoenent’s best players, Hosek went on to say that should the Dane play for Slavia Praha, manager Jindrich Trpisovsky would soon whip him into shape.

The present went onto say (as quoted by The Sun): “Occasionally he [Schmeichel] makes a blunder, but overall his performances have been extremely good and he’s also a kind of a glue that holds the team together.

“He is a keeper that has had problems with his healthy lifestyle. Certainly a tough manager that favours athleticism and the physical aspects of training, the likes of Trpisovsky, would probably want Schmeichel to lose five or 10 kilos.

“And by the way, as far as I know, Schmeichel must be the only Premier League player that, underneath his shirt, wears a corset.”

Clearly not a fan of the English club, Hosek even went on to say: “If it weren’t for football you probably wouldn’t know much about it. Leicester is a city in central England. It’s a city where personally I wouldn’t want to live.

“Apart from the Cathedral and the surroundings there really isn’t much to do there.”

Nice guy, eh?