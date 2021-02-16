The massive fee that Spurs would have to pay to sack Jose Mourinho with struggling boss free of contract break clause

With the Athletic (subscription required) reporting yesterday that Tottenham Hotspur do not have the safety net of a break clause in Jose Mourinho’s contract, here’s how much a sacking would cost…

The Athletic report that whilst some supporters may wish to see the back of the Portuguese icon, there are no suggestions from within the club that Mourinho will be replaced.

It’s added that with Spurs backing Mourinho in the transfer market since he took over from Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019, plus there being no break clause, this is seen as a long-term relationship.

This has spurred Portuguese outlet A Bola to determine how much it would cost Spurs to sack Mourinho, who is contracted until the end of the 2022/23 season.

They report it would cost €40m (£35m), with that estimation confirmed by the fact that ESPN reported that Mourinho earns £15m a year with the north London outfit.

Spurs have lost four of their last five Premier League matches, with their only points and win coming against a West Brom side that are resigned to relegation this season.

That’s left Tottenham ninth in the top-flight table, six points off a top four spot and a prolonged slump that has seen early suggestions that the side were title contenders as absolutely laughable.

The Guardian report that Spurs have already refinanced the payment of loans for their new £1billion stadium, adding that the club have taken a £175m loan from the Bank of England.

With the Guardian adding that Spurs fear a loss of £200m come the summer, sticking with Mourinho for quite some more time may well be the smartest financial option for the cash-strapped side.