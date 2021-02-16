According to AS via France Football, Paris Saint-Germain talent Kays Ruiz-Atil could return to Barcelona this summer, the ace returned to his homeland in 2015 after the Blaugrana faced FIFA sanctions.

It’s hardly a shock at this point that a tug-of-war between the two clubs has emerged on the day that they will face each other in the Champions League, with the giants becoming fierce rivals recently.

It’s reported that negotiations over a new contract for the 18-year-old have stalled, leaving the talent with the option to leave this summer, in a move that would likely only net PSG minimal compensation.

AS add that Ruiz-Atil himself is considering a return to Barcelona, with the Catalan outfit not looking down at the potential re-signing of the creative midfielder.

The report also states that Chelsea and Manchester City are keeping an eye on the ace, with new Blues boss Thomas Tuchel the man to promote Ruiz-Atil to first-team level during his time at PSG.

Mundo Deportivo report old comments from former president Josep Maria Bartomeu to RAC1, in which it was stated that Ruiz-Atil was ‘going to return’ when it became possible.

Tuchel called on the talent as part of the matchday squad for the Champions League quarter-final tie against Atalanta last season, but Ruiz-Atil never featured.

The German is clearly a big admirer of the French-Moroccan talent, as he started Ruiz-Atil in the first match of the new Ligue 1 campaign, before handing him a further six substitute appearances.

Ruiz-Atil has not experienced anywhere near that kind of action under Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine named him in the squad for his first match in charge and has left him out ever since.

Ruiz-Atil’s lack of action as of late has also come as a result of PSG seeing many of their injured stars returning to action.

The youngster primarily featured as a central midfielder in the PSG youth teams, but was deployed further forward and even out wide on the left by Tuchel in his brief breakthrough at senior level.