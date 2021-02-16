Tottenham could be forced into selling key asset as pandemic leaves club finances devastated

Tottenham will be forced into selling an important first-team player in the summer as a result of the financial impact of the pandemic, according to Football Insider.

Spurs have a newly-built, 60K-seater stadium, but one which fans have not been able to attend for some time now. Even with cases falling across the UK, it’s difficult to imagine stadiums opening up before the end of the current Premier League season.

The unfavourable financial climate that looks set to create is going to have a devastating effect on Tottenham, according to Football Insider, with Daniel Levy facing a £150M loss.

Football Insider believe that Levy will have no choice but to give the green-light to the club cashing-in on one of their key players in the summer in an effort designed to reduce the deficit.

Just who that will be is unknown at current, but Spurs fans will be desperately hoping that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min don’t look for pastures green, with the club set to miss out on Champions League football again.