Tottenham could be forced into selling key asset as pandemic leaves club finances devastated

Tottenham will be forced into selling an important first-team player in the summer as a result of the financial impact of the pandemic, according to Football Insider.
Spurs have a newly-built, 60K-seater stadium, but one which fans have not been able to attend for some time now. Even with cases falling across the UK, it’s difficult to imagine stadiums opening up before the end of the current Premier League season.
The unfavourable financial climate that looks set to create is going to have a devastating effect on Tottenham, according to Football Insider, with Daniel Levy facing a £150M loss.
Football Insider believe that Levy will have no choice but to give the green-light to the club cashing-in on one of their key players in the summer in an effort designed to reduce the deficit.
Just who that will be is unknown at current, but Spurs fans will be desperately hoping that Harry Kane and Son Heung-min don’t look for pastures green, with the club set to miss out on Champions League football again.
Spurs have a big problem. I am not sure that there will be massive enthusiasm to watch matches live. I along with plenty of friends who are season ticket holders dont intend to renew. Watching games on tv with the ridiculous var decisions and players going down at the slightest touch have ruined the whole live experience. Why celebrate a goal when somebody in an office somewhere’s role is to go back a few minutes in the lead up to a goal and try to find a way to overrule it!! The game has been ruined and i fear for spurs long term viability.