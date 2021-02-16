According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the ‘verbal agreement’ that David Alaba has struck to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer will be worth €12m per season.

Romano reports that the parties have agreed upon a pre-contract, which Madrid hope to have signed and completed in the coming weeks, that will see the world-class star pen a four-year deal.

The Italian journalist initially broke news of the verbal agreement last night, but has offered some more information on the deal this afternoon, as Alaba has just officially announced that he will leave Bayern.

€12m a season equates to just over €230,000-a-week.

The ‘verbal agreement’ between David Alaba is until June 2025 for €12m per season. The pre-contract has not been signed yet, Real Madrid hope to complete the deal in the coming weeks. Alaba received 5 different offers in the last 2 months from EPL and La Liga clubs. ?? #Alaba https://t.co/cGI8s7cy0y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 16, 2021

According to 90min, Chelsea are the only Premier League club to have made an offer to sign the star, with rivals like Liverpool and Man City not convinced that Alaba actually wants a move to England.

Considering the uncertainty regarding the future of captain, leader and legend Sergio Ramos the recruitment of Alaba looks like an even better deal for Florentino Perez’s club.

Alaba has won it all multiple times with Bayern over the decade that he’s been a key member of the first-team. Initially breaking through as a left-back, but now firmly transitioning to centre-back.

Alaba has also featured in midfield during his time in Bavaria, Los Blancos are on the brink of landing themselves a world-class player in the prime of his career – for free as well.