(Video) Alisson breathes sigh of relief as RB Leipzig denied early lead by wood-work

Liverpool FC
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will be thanking his lucky stars after the wood-work came to his rescue preventing an early RB Leipzig opener.

The two sides are embroiled in a hotly contested encounter in what is this season’s Champions League first-round knockout.

Liverpool, who are enduring a dreadful period will be hoping they can turn their fortunes around with a win.

However, despite starting brightly, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds came within centimetres of being 1-0 down.

Had it not have been for the width of Alisson’s post, a quick RB Leipzig breakaway almost led to forward Dani Olmo netting a diving head.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

