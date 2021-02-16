(Video) Alisson breathes sigh of relief as RB Leipzig denied early lead by wood-work

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson will be thanking his lucky stars after the wood-work came to his rescue preventing an early RB Leipzig opener.
The two sides are embroiled in a hotly contested encounter in what is this season’s Champions League first-round knockout.
Liverpool, who are enduring a dreadful period will be hoping they can turn their fortunes around with a win.
However, despite starting brightly, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds came within centimetres of being 1-0 down.
Had it not have been for the width of Alisson’s post, a quick RB Leipzig breakaway almost led to forward Dani Olmo netting a diving head.
Pictures courtesy of BT Sport