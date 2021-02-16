Video: Astonishing scenes at Ipswich Town as the ref has to be HELD BACK as he squares up to Alan Judge

The criticism of referees has been getting stronger and potentially more vulgar as the season goes on, so you have to fancy that someone is eventually going to snap and end up thumping a player or something similar.

We didn’t quite get to that stage tonight between Ipswich and Northampton, but it does look like Darren Drysdale briefly snaps and squares up to Alan Judge after having enough of what he has to say and he’s briefly held back in the process:

Referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to Alan Judge before booking the Ipswich player in their goalless draw against Northampton this evening. pic.twitter.com/ZexMTxYIx7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 16, 2021

It does feel like something bad has happened here but the player was getting in his face and clearly saying something, so it might put an end to it if the refs start standing their ground and giving something back.