(Video) Chaos in Liverpool vs RBL game sees Robertson try audacious chip with keeper face planting net

Liverpool FC
A chaotic spell of play during Liverpool’s Champions League tie against German side RB Leipzig nearly saw left-back Andy Robertson score one of the goals of the tournament.

A quick breakaway led to RB Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi being forced to come way off his line.

In what was a poor clearance, Robertson was able to capitalise on a loose ball before unleashing a teasing chipped effort.

Although going narrowly wide, Gulacsi was not to know as he attempted to execute a last-ditch diving save.

Whilst travelling at full speed, the shot-stopper ended up flying into the net with his head virtually all the way through the netting.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

