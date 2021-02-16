Video: Funny moment as desperate Gerard Pique was yelling instructions at Sergino Dest as Mbappe destroyed Barcelona

You can do all the preparation and film study that you want on an opposition, but knowing what’s coming and actually finding a way to stop it is two very different things.

Barcelona full back Sergino Dest had a horrible night against Kylian Mbappe tonight as he was torn to shreds, but he was left isolated on several occasions as Ousmane Dembele was often higher up the field.

He did give Mbappe too much room and made it easy for him to cut inside, so it led to a point in the second half where you can just hear Pique yelling “He’s right footed” as another attack takes place:

Pictures from BT Sport